Free ION train arrives in Waterloo Region courtesy of Bombardier
Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 7:06AM EST
A new ION train arrives in Waterloo Region free of charge from Bombardier. (CTV Kitchener) (March 4, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has received one more vehicle for the LRT free of charge.
The ION vehicle arrived by train Thursday from Bombardier's facility in Kingston.
Regional councillor Tom Galloway says this is a free ION train from Bombardier that was apart of their settlement for failing to deliver the other LRT vehicles on time.
The company has also paid the region $2.2 million.