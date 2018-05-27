

CTV Kitchener





Drivers heading out on the 401 Saturday night had to take a bit of a detour while the Franklin Bridge was torn down.

The highway heading past Cambridge was shut down in both directions from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

A new, wider bridge will then be built, allowing for the highway to be expanded to 10 lanes through Cambridge.

The work on the bridge is expected to continue until December.