Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Drivers heading out on the 401 Saturday night had to take a bit of a detour while the Franklin Bridge was torn down.
The highway heading past Cambridge was shut down in both directions from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
A new, wider bridge will then be built, allowing for the highway to be expanded to 10 lanes through Cambridge.
The work on the bridge is expected to continue until December.