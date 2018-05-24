

CTV Kitchener





The Franklin Boulevard bridge is coming down, and that means Highway 401 will be closed to all traffic in both directions for part of the weekend.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the highway is scheduled to close at Franklin at 8 p.m. Saturday, reopening by 9 a.m. Sunday.

While the highway is closed, a signed detour will be on place along Townline, Pinebush and Hespeler roads as crews work to demolish the Franklin bridge.

A new, wider bridge will then be built, allowing for the highway to be expanded to 10 lanes through Cambridge.

Two similar closures are expected later this year so girders for the new bridge can be installed.

It is expected that the new bridge will be complete and Franklin fully reopened by December.