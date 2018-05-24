Featured
Highway 401 to close at Franklin Boulevard this weekend
Road closure signs are seen on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge, near Highway 401, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:26PM EDT
The Franklin Boulevard bridge is coming down, and that means Highway 401 will be closed to all traffic in both directions for part of the weekend.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, the highway is scheduled to close at Franklin at 8 p.m. Saturday, reopening by 9 a.m. Sunday.
While the highway is closed, a signed detour will be on place along Townline, Pinebush and Hespeler roads as crews work to demolish the Franklin bridge.
A new, wider bridge will then be built, allowing for the highway to be expanded to 10 lanes through Cambridge.
Two similar closures are expected later this year so girders for the new bridge can be installed.
It is expected that the new bridge will be complete and Franklin fully reopened by December.