Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park

Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.

Police say officers responded to the Kitchener park around 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about young people discharging fireworks.

The four teens are now facing charges including assault with a weapon and causing a disturbance.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Last month, police arrested two people after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned Victoria Day fireworks display in the same park.

In that instance, at least two people suffered minor injuries after being hit by pyrotechnics.

Although, Canada Day is one of the three days of the year where Kitchener residents can light fireworks, they’re not allowed on public property like parks.