KITCHENER -- Four people are facing a number of charges after a search warrant was executed at a residential complex in Guelph.

Earlier this month, the Guelph Police Service's Drug Enforcement Unit started to investigate a possible drug operation at the complex near Imperial Road North and Speedvale Avenue West.

On Tuesday, officers carried out a search warrant at one of the residential units and found four people inside.

As part of the warrant, they seized 23 grams of cocaine (a little more than eight grams of powder and 14 grams of crack cocaine) worth about $2,300.

They also seized $4,155 in cash.

Two men from Kitchener, aged 18 and 25, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. They're due in court on Nov. 27.

A Kitchener youth, aged 17, was also charged and is due in court on Dec. 2.

Police say that a 55-year-old Guelph man was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as breach of probation. He's due in court on Nov. 27, too.

Officials did not release the names of the accused. The charges against them haven't been proven in court.