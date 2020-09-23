Advertisement
Four hospitalized in Kitchener crash, police say
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:37PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:06PM EDT
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
Waterloo regional police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. It involved a pick-up truck and a car in the area of Victoria Street North and Shirley Drive.
According to police, the four occupants of the car had serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital. The two people in the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.
Both vehicles had extensive damage, police say.
Traffic was blocked while police investigated. It reopened around 4:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.