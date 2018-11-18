

CTV Kitchener





The Lions Club of Kitchener says four of their generators were stolen before the Kitchener Santa Claus parade on Saturday.

The four generators stolen are estimated to be valued at $1,600 each.

“$5,000 to $6,500 that we’re going to have to spend on new generators is potentially not putting glasses on a child in need” says Kevin Banfield, the District Governor of the Lions Club of Kitchener.

Organizers say the equipment was being stored in a truck at Suddaby Public School ahead of the parade.

It is believed the generators were stolen between 11p.m. on Friday and 6a.m. on Saturday.

According to Banfield this is the third time in about 5 years a generator has been stolen from them.

“It disheartens you because you’ve got a group of individuals trying to do something great for the community… and someone is being counterproductive,” says Banfield.

He hopes to get the generators back so the club can use the money to help the community.

With reporting from Marta Czurylowicz