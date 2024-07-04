Four facing charges for allegedly firing pellet gun at pedestrians

Four males have been charged after Waterloo Regional Police were told a pellet gun was fired at pedestrians in Kitchener.

Investigators were called to Courtland Avenue East and Benton Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They were told a pellet gun had been fired from a moving vehicle, injuring at least one male victim.

Officers located a vehicle they believed was involved as it was travelling towards Joseph Street from Queen Street South.

The driver and three of the passengers were arrested.

Police said four pellet guns were found inside the vehicle.

A 16-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old from Kitchener, as well as an 18-year-old from Woolwich, have been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and reckless discharge of a firearm.