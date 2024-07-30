KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Four Cambridge businesses broken into in 20 minutes

    Generic photo of broken glass. (Lisa Fotios/Pexels) Generic photo of broken glass. (Lisa Fotios/Pexels)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a string of early morning break-ins in Cambridge.

    Police said an unknown male smashed glass doors and windows to get into the businesses in the Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive area between 5:50 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Monday.

    Once the suspect was inside, he stole cash and merchandise.

    Police are urging business owners to ensure their security measures are working.

    Anyone with more information or footage is asked to call police.

