Fortinet Pro-Am golf tournament tees off in Kitchener
Top golfers are vying for the Fortinet Championship, starting with a long drive competition teeing off at Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener.
The event is meant to help get pro golfers get excited for the action to come this week.
“It’s basically just trying to hit a driver as far as you possibly can, and just see where it can go from there. I’m not really a long hitter, I’m more of a short, so it will be cool to watch some of the guys,” said pro golfer
Noah Goodwin.
The Fortinet Championship is a four-day event where 60 golfers from North America play to get to the PGA World Tour.
The winner of the long drive competition will be able to qualify for the next championship before advancing.
Organizers from Deer Ridge Golf Club call it a great opportunity.
“It’s great for not only Deer Ridge Golf Course but also for the KW community. It brings in millions of dollars in our community for the areas like hospitality and food service, and one of the really neat things is we are sponsoring, hopefully, over $100,000 for local kids charities,” the chair of the tournament, Ron Caudle said.
Tickets are still available to attend the championship that runs from Thursday to Sunday in Kitchener.
The current standings can be found on the PGA Tour’s website.
