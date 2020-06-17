KITCHENER -- Two investigations have been launched after a former Kitchener Rangers player went public with allegations of a toxic playing environment during his time in the Ontario Hockey League, including forced drug use by another teammate.

In a 15-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday, Eric Guest says he’s speaking out now that he no longer plans to pursue a career in the National Hockey League.

Guest alleges that during his first season with the Rangers, an older teammate took him and another teammate into a bathroom at a team party and made them do drugs.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Hockey League, which includes the OHL, says in a statement that the league only became aware of Guest’s claims on Monday evening.

"These allegations constitute a serious violation of OHL rules and include allegations of criminal conduct," the statement reads. "We have reached out to Eric, requested an immediate meeting to receive the pertinent details and to initiate an investigation. Once we have spoken to Eric we will have a better understanding of the next steps."

The Kitchener Rangers have also been in contact with Waterloo Regional Police.

On Wednesday, Chief Bryan Larkin confirmed that they are also investigating the allegations.

“We do have a partnership with the Kitchener Rangers where we do provide support to the team around youth mentoring and ensuring these processes,” says Chief Larkin. “Obviously the outcome, whether there are criminal charges laid, etc., as a police service we have a process where we report those to the community and we will work with the Kitchener Rangers to support their request for a criminal investigation.”

The video has also sparked a larger conversation about hazing in the hockey community.

Ethan Szypula, a former OHL player who used to play with the Owen Sound Attack, says he’s never experienced hazing.

“I was in the league for five years, 320 games,” says Szypula. “I’ve been around and in and out of locker rooms and camps. It's a comradery. I've never truly been in a tough or scary situation, so I really hope Eric does figure this out, and I hope that he's alright. I hope he can move forward in his life after this.”

While Szypula won’t speak about Eric’s specific allegations, he does think this situation sets an example moving forward.

“I personally think the league needs to kind of crack down on making sure these kids are aware of what’s happening, what can be said and what will be put out on the internet,” says Szypula. “Maybe they need to enroll a program where these kids can have someone to talk to - someone that isn't their billet, or teacher, or coach.”

“Despite organizations best attempts to mitigate it, we do know that hazing exists unfortunately”, says Kim Dawson, a sports psychology professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Dawson says there’s a normative culture operating at a team level that’s independent from the leadership structure.

“If the normative culture is the fact that hazing and bullying is permissive, then that will exist and that’s a really unfortunate situation because often times those that are the victims of those types of things feel that they cannot speak out because they feel there will be ramifications within the team dynamic once they do,” she says.

Szypula says he doesn’t understanding why Guest decided to post the video nearly four years after the alleged event.

“As a 16 year-old, it’s tough,” he says. “I understand. You’re thrown into different circumstances. I’m not going to speak for Eric, but in my personal reaction [when I saw the video], I was disappointed. If you’re not in the league anymore, I don’t understand why this is something you would want to bring public attention to.”

Just like the Black Lives Matter movement, Dawson says it’s empowering when people speak up.

“The climate right now is much more permissive for any minority to speak out about any inequality that was transgressed upon them,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to this in sports in this moment too, where people will feel like they have a voice now.”

Szypula also hopes Guest feels heard by the OHL.

“I really hope Eric does figure this out, and has a positive end goal in mind,” he says. “I do think that the OHL is a great spot for a kid. It put me in a great spot. I'm at school now, I have a scholarship because of the OHL. I just hope that there is a solution on this moving forward and that the OHL can figure that out too.”