KITCHENER -- A former Kitchener neurologist has been charged with sexually assaulting 29 more women.

Jeffrey Sloka was already facing 34 charges for sex crimes, most of which were allegedly committed while he was working at Grand River Hospital.

He appeared in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday morning and is expected to appear again in January.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

This is a developing story. More to come…