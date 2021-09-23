Former Kitchener MP pleads guilty to assault charges in Guelph court

KITCHENER -

A former Kitchener MP has pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Marwan Tabbara, who was the MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling on Thursday.

Tabbara was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of break-and-enter and one count of criminal harassment in April of 2020. However, Guelph police didn't make the charges public until June. Tabbara was a Liberal MP at the time of his arrest.

Shortly after Tabbara's arrest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was unaware of the charges. Tabbara left Liberal caucus shortly after the charges were laid.

He did not run for re-election in 2021.

Police said they didn't inform the public about Tabbara's charges because they didn't believe he posed a significant risk to the public.

Tabbara was sentenced to conditional discharge and three years' probation. He will need to perform 120 hours of community service.