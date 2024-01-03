Former Kitchener MP appointed to the Order of Ontario

Former Kitchener MP John English is one of 25 new appointees to the Order of Ontario.

The 2023 list, released on Monday, recognizes extraordinary contributions to our communities and is the province’s highest civilian honour.

English, who was born in Woodstock and now lives in Guelph, studied at the University of Waterloo before getting his PhD from Harvard University. He later worked as a history professor at the University of Waterloo and was director of the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

English was the Liberal Member of Parliament for the Kitchener riding, now called Kitchener Centre, from 1993 to 1997.

He has also served as Special Ambassador for Landmines and as a Special Envoy for Canada at the UN Security Council, president of the Canadian Institute of International Affairs, and chair of the board for the Canadian Museum of Civilization and the Canadian War Museum.

English has also written biographies of former Canadian prime ministers Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Lester Pearson, Arthur Meighen and Sir Robert Borden.

English was named to the Order of Canada in 2000 and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

According to the province, English is receiving the Order of Ontario for bringing “history to life, shaping our understanding of our past and place in the world today.”

CTV Toronto's Pat Foran has also been named to the Order of Ontario.