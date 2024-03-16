Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages

With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.

Over a dozen people gathered outside Dutchie's Fresh Food Market on Saturday with signs demanding wages they claim are still owed.

"I'd like to see a united front and get a claim against the company, before [the owner] goes bankrupt, so we actually get some of the money back for the hours we worked," former employee Stephen Rominger told CTV News. "I know he's going to go bankrupt. He has to go bankrupt for the amount he owes."

Four former employees publicly came forward this week alleging Dutchie's owed them various amounts, from $4,000 to $7,000.

"He owes me over $6,000," former employee Abhay Shima said at Saturday’s demonstration. "I've talked to him a couple of times. He says: 'I'll give you a buck.' But when? He's not giving a time or date. He just keeps on making excuses and delaying the payment."

More than 10 businesses and vendors told CTV News on Friday that they’re still owed for their services.

"It's ridiculous how he's treating people," stated Rominger. "He's abusing and misusing people, especially people new to Canada. We're supposed to be helping these people and he's hurting these people."

After CTV News aired its first story on March 14, dozens of people reached out to share their own experiences with Dutchie’s. Most didn’t want to be named in interviews but all claimed they weren’t paid by Dutchie’s after either working there, providing services or product to the grocer.

Dutchie’s management sent the following statement to CTV News on Friday: “We have been given limited information about the allegations. However, we are dealing with all allegations promptly and appropriately and will continue to do so. We have no further comment about this at this time.”