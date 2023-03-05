Former Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry elected Ontario Liberals president

A former MPP and mayor of Cambridge has been elected to the top leadership position with the Ontario Liberal Party.

Kathryn McGarry was named president of the Ontario Liberals during their annual meeting on Saturday.

“Each and every one of the more than 1,500 Ontario Liberals who attended this Annual Meeting has a role to play as we work to beat the Conservatives and fight for better schools, better hospitals and an economy that works for everyone,” said McGarry in a tweet from the party.

The former Cambridge mayor stood for re-election in 2022, but was beat by Jan Liggett. McGarry announced she was running for president of the provincial liberals in January.

One of their first orders of business for the Ontario Liberals will be to set the rules and timelines for the upcoming leadership race, of which at least three people are openly exploring bids.

M-P Nate Erskine-Smith, M-P and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi and current provincial caucus member and former M-P Ted Hsu are all considering running.

