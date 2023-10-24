Foot chase in Waterloo leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, drugs seized

Regional police have arrested one person and are looking for another after a foot chase in Waterloo.

According to a news release, officers were in the area of Lester Street and University Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when their licence plate scanner picked up a vehicle that was confirmed stolen.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over, but then the driver and passenger both ran off. The driver was arrested, but the passenger got away.

Suspected meth and fentanyl were seized.

A 24-year-old from Kitchener is facing several charges, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.