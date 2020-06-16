KITCHENER -- A tasty chapter is underway in the local recovery from the pandemic shutdown, with another food truck program back up and running in Kitchener.

Monday was the first night the trucks were back in operation as part of Kitchener’s Food Truck Days.

They'll set up at one of five community centres across the city until July 15.

Food trucks have been hit hard by the shutdown and the cancellation of festivals means fewer places to operate.

“It’s so heartwarming to see community supporting us like this. We’re very grateful to be able to go out to some local churches as well,” says Kelly Kleinschmidt, owner of Beaver Tails Food Truck.

“Everything looks different, but we’re out Monday to Friday and we couldn’t be happier.”

Truck owners are now taking extra precautions to ensure physical distancing to avoid any unnecessary contact with customers.

“Safety is our priority both for our staff and my customers. So we’ve got pylons up to keep everyone physically distanced, we’ve got arm extenders to accept cash and for our debit pin pad,” says Kleinschmidt.

This season only one truck will be present at each community centre at a time.

A full calendar of which trucks are where can be found on the City of Kitchener website.