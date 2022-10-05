Food delivery car stolen in Guelph, credit cards used in Waterloo Region: police

A food delivery driver had their running car stolen at a Guelph restaurant and their credit cardswere later used in Waterloo Region.

Police say the driver left the car running outside a restaurant in the area of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were seen getting into the grey Chevrolet Cruze and driving northbound on Woolwich.

The driver's credit cards were left inside the Cruze and allegedly used at a number of places in Waterloo Region before the cards were cancelled.

The suspects are described as a middle-aged man with a balding or shaved head carrying a lot of bags as well as a female in her late teens with thin, black hair and wearing all black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service