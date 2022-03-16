Fog likely to reduce visibility to zero in areas of Waterloo-Wellington

A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the early morning warning and say visibility near zero is likely in some areas.

Combined with temperatures just below the freezing mark, the fog may deposit ice onto untreated surfaces and cause some roads and sidewalks to become slippery.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.

Those driving in the fog are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are also in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other communities across Southern Ontario.