KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Five vehicles stolen from secure compound in North Dumfries: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for five vehicles taken from a business in North Dumfries.

    Officers were told thieves broke into a secure compound at a business in the Northumberland Street and Greenfield Road area around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

    Police said five vehicles were taken.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact investigators.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News