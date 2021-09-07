Five suspected opioid overdose deaths in Waterloo Region since Friday; three in Guelph
There have been five suspected opioid overdose deaths in Waterloo Region and three in Guelph since Friday, prompting alerts from public health officials.
In Waterloo Region, the Overdose Monitoring and Response System (OMARS) issued an overdose alert warning on Tuesday in the wake of a recent spike in overdose deaths since Sept. 3.
"The unregulated drug supply is inconsistent and dangerous and there is an increased risk of overdose," reads a statement posted on the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy website.
There are no reports of a specific colour of substance circulating, but substances may be stronger than expected or contain other substances that cause unexpected reactions, the overdose alert states.
The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy also issued an alert on Tuesday, stating there were three suspected overdose deaths in Guelph over the long weekend.
WGDS said there have also been five suspected overdoses reported in the last five days.
They said substances circulating in the Guelph area may be stronger than usual.
"Strong fentanyl has been indicated in the three deaths, but please be aware that any circulating substance may pose significant risk to your health," the alert states.
The Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site at 150 Duke St. West is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Waterloo Region residents can call 519-575-4400 to receive a free Naloxone kit from public health.
