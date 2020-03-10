KITCHENER -- A major roadway was shut down following a collision that sent five people to hospital.

First responders were called to a three-vehicle crash on Queensway East in Simcoe around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Provincial Police determined that a pickup truck was travelling eastbound when the driver collided with another vehicle exiting a mall near Donly Drive.

The truck continued eastbound, hit another pickup truck stopped at a light, and caused a roll over, according to officials.

A driver and passenger were extricated from a pickup and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two adults and an infant were in the other pickup and taken to hospital for precautionary measure. The third driver did not suffer any injuries.

Police have charged the pickup truck driver with failing to stop at a red light.

The road was closed for two hours.