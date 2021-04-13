Advertisement
‘First-of-its kind’ mobile screening bus program to test employees in Waterloo Region
One of the Grand River Transit buses that will be used in the StaySafe rapid antigen screening program. (Communitech photo: Sara Jalali)
KITCHENER -- It's being touted as a 'first-of-its kind program' where city buses have been retro-fitted to serve as a mobile rapid COVID-19 screening facility for small and mid-sized businesses.
The idea was created in Waterloo Region where it will be tested before being shared across Canada.
The project, dubbed the StaySafe pilot, received a $430,000 grant from the federal government, as part of a $19-billion commitment help provinces and territories safely restart their economies and make the country more resilient to COVID-19 surges.
There are currently three specially wrapped buses on loan from the GRT that will drive to a business and screen employees.
The screening takes about 15 minutes and the region hopes to be able to screen around 3,000 essential workers per week.
Businesses wishing to take-part can check in with the Cambridge or Greater KW Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, it was reported that hundreds of local businesses also signed up to receive a free supply of COVID-19 screening kits through the local chambers of commerce.