KITCHENER -- Ontario is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19, including one in Waterloo Region.

Public health officials from the Region of Waterloo say a woman in her 50s was experiencing mild symptoms on her flights. She was returning from Italy late on March 3.

The Waterloo Region resident used private transportation to travel directly from Toronto’s Pearson Airport to Grand River Hospital.

“She applied a mask well ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Bill Ciccotelli, medicate director of infection control for GRH and St. Mary’s Hospital. “She was brought into one of our triage areas through a special entrance to undergo a process we’ve built to manage patients with a positive travel history.”

The woman then moved into an airborne isolation room and was not waiting in the emergency room. The woman was only at the hospital for a few hours and discharged after 1 a.m. on March 4.

She was assessed, tested, and sent home, where she is currently in self isolation experiencing mild symptoms.

Family members of the patient are also in self isolation.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is monitoring the situation, including contact tracing. They will be reaching out to passengers on the flight of the woman and asking them to self-monitor for 14 days from the flight.

Public health officials say the case does not increase risk in Waterloo Region.

The woman will be in quarantine until she has no more symptoms and has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

This is Ontario’s 22 confirmed case of COVID-19.

More details to come …