    • Firefighters respond to fire at Cambridge apartment

    Crews on scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Linnwood Avenue in Cambridge on Dec. 10, 2023. (Cambridge Fire Department/X)

    Two people were rescued after flames broke out in their Cambridge apartment Sunday night, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

    In a social media post at 10:30 p.m., the fire department said five stations were on scene at the Linnwood Avenue apartment complex. Crews were able to quickly gain control of the fire.

    The fire department said an investigator was on the way to the scene to determine what started the flames.

