A Cambridge firefighter has been taken to hospital with second degree burns on their arms, and was inside when the home burst into flames. They are recovering at Cambridge Memorial.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Livingstone Crescent near Newport, around 8:30 p.m. for a call for smoke coming from a dryer vent in the basement.

Fire officials say four firefighters went into the house to put out what was originally a small fire and smoke.

It wasn’t until firefighters were inside that flames could be seen.

Once they were on the second floor of the home, flames quickly spread.

All four firefighters escaped through the second floor window.

Fire officials say the five people who live at the home safely escaped, before the house became engulfed in flames.

All six Cambridge Fire stations responded to the scene.

Homes on the street were evacuated. A GRT bus was on site, providing warmth for residents.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified, investigators are now on scene.

The ministry of labour has also been notified.

Damage estimates are currently pegged at $700,000.