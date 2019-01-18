Featured
Firefighter hurt as Cambridge home destroyed by fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 12:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 1:03PM EST
A Cambridge firefighter has been taken to hospital with second degree burns on their arms, and was inside when the home burst into flames. They are recovering at Cambridge Memorial.
Fire crews were called to the home, on Livingstone Crescent near Newport, around 8:30 p.m. for a call for smoke coming from a dryer vent in the basement.
Fire officials say four firefighters went into the house to put out what was originally a small fire and smoke.
It wasn’t until firefighters were inside that flames could be seen.
Once they were on the second floor of the home, flames quickly spread.
All four firefighters escaped through the second floor window.
Fire officials say the five people who live at the home safely escaped, before the house became engulfed in flames.
All six Cambridge Fire stations responded to the scene.
Homes on the street were evacuated. A GRT bus was on site, providing warmth for residents.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified, investigators are now on scene.
The ministry of labour has also been notified.
Damage estimates are currently pegged at $700,000.