

CTV Kitchener





Approximately 1,800 pigs were killed when a Stratford-area barn that went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The fire brought firefighters from several stations to a farm on Perth Line 16 near St. Pauls Station, about 10 kilometres south of Stratford, shortly before 6 a.m.

A pre-dawn picture taken at the scene showed flames extending far above the roof of the barn, with smoke billowing high into the air.

Perth Line 16 was expected to remain closed between Highway 7 and Perth Road 122 into the afternoon.

Early indications point to the fire not being suspicious. Damage is expected to top $1 million.