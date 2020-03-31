KITCHENER -- A 39-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with arson after a fire on Concession 6 in Townsend.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Norfolk County Fire Department responded to the fire on Monday around 11:00 p.m.

OPP officers arrived to find a shed and house on fire. They also say they saw a person with a firearm fleeing the property.

OPP canine services and members of the Emergency Response Team were able to use a remote piloted aerial system and take the individual into custody without any incident, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.

The man has been charged with arson and will appear in court at a later date.

