Fire leads to an arrest and arson charge
KITCHENER -- A 39-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with arson after a fire on Concession 6 in Townsend.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Norfolk County Fire Department responded to the fire on Monday around 11:00 p.m.
OPP officers arrived to find a shed and house on fire. They also say they saw a person with a firearm fleeing the property.
OPP canine services and members of the Emergency Response Team were able to use a remote piloted aerial system and take the individual into custody without any incident, according to officials.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.
The man has been charged with arson and will appear in court at a later date.
