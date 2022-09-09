Fire in Waterloo’s University District forces dozens to evacuate

This six-storey apartment building in Waterloo's University District has been evacuated. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) This six-storey apartment building in Waterloo's University District has been evacuated. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver