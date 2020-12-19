KITCHENER -- Firefighters say no animals were injured after a fire broke out Saturday at a rural property near Milverton.

Crews were called to Perth Road 119, just east of Brunner, around 1 p.m.

They say one large shed was already fully-involved by the time they arrived on scene.

The flames were extinguished a short time later, but the building was completely destroyed.

Officials say their main focus was on keeping the flames from spreading to a nearby house and a barn full of animals.

No one was hurt.

The shed contained manure spreaders, a tractor and other farm machinery.

Damage is estimated between $600 and $800.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.