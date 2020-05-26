KITCHENER -- A fire at a Kitchener business on Tuesday night caused $100,000 in damage, according to officials.

Crews arrived at the Kuntz Electroplating building on Wilson Avenue just before 11 p.m. to reports of a fire.

Waterloo Regional Police officers closed Wilson Avenue between Goodrich Drive and Wabanaki Drive while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Kitchener firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the cause of the fire has been determined as an electrical malfunction.

No one was injured in the fire.