Fire causes $100k damage to Kuntz Electroplating in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:44PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:41AM EDT
An industrial fire shut down part of a Kitchener road May 26, 2020.
KITCHENER -- A fire at a Kitchener business on Tuesday night caused $100,000 in damage, according to officials.
Crews arrived at the Kuntz Electroplating building on Wilson Avenue just before 11 p.m. to reports of a fire.
Waterloo Regional Police officers closed Wilson Avenue between Goodrich Drive and Wabanaki Drive while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.
Kitchener firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the cause of the fire has been determined as an electrical malfunction.
No one was injured in the fire.