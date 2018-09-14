

Officials say a fire at a woodworking shop near Linwood started in a dust collector.

Crews were called to the property on Buehler Line around 10 a.m. after workers noticed smoke.

They say a spark caused dust and other dry materials to catch fire.

“There’s a pretty extensive array of ducts and pipes where the dust is collected,” said Paul Redman, the fire chief for the Township of Wellesley. “We have to make sure there’s nothing in there because it does build up. Our cameras can determine where the hot spots are so we can really see where the duct work is still pretty hot. We have to be able to get that out before we can leave and make sure that a fire doesn’t start up again.”

The chief says the fire was contained to a small area and damage is minimal.

No one was hurt.