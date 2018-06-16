

CTV Kitchener





After 35 years in business, the Stampede Corral is closing after one last Saturday night.

A feature in the area for over three decades, owner Andrew Mackay said that business hasn’t been what it used to, but the support since the announcement has been overwhelming.

The closure comes after terms couldn’t be met on a new lease.

Many long-time performers and former staff are expected to attend, with a feeling of nostalgia in the air.

Several local bands say they gained their traction at this venue, including James Cameron, who first played at the venue nearly a decade ago.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without playing these bars,” Cameron said.

Mackay said some staff would be absorbed into his other business, The Stampede Ranch in Guelph, and others would get help finding another home in the industry.

But for tonight, the focus is on the good times behind, not the uncertain ones ahead.

Doors opened at 4 p.m.