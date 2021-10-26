Final arguments underway for teen charged in Bradley Pogue's death
Bradley Pogue (centre) with daughter Zaelynn and mother Hayley Schultz. (Courtesy: Hayley Schultz)
KITCHENER -
Final arguments are underway for a teen charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bradley Pogue.
Pogue was 24 years old when he was fatally shot in a Cambridge plaza in November 2018.
On Tuesday, the Crown argued the teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, should be found guilty of second-degree murder.
During the trial, court heard the teen shot Pogue during a drug deal.
The defence is expected to deliver closing arguments on Wednesday.