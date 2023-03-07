Film crew to roll in Galt on Thursday

Mill Race Park and The Grand River Pedestrian Bridge will be used for filming Thursday as a production comes to Cambridge.

Filming will take place in the areas of Mill Race Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Grand River Pedestrian Bridge from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., the City of Cambridge said.

The city said the Grand River Pedestrian Bridge will be illuminated as part of the filming.

The film is called “The Invisibles” and is an independent film, according to the Directors Guild of Canada.

The film is directed by Andrew Currie and follows a couple facing the end of marriage, when the husband starts to disappear. “As he fades from existence he discovers a new world of people who have disappeared just like him,” the film’s description on Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reads.

According to IMDb, the film stars Gretchen Mol, Tim Blake Nelson and Bruce Greenwood.