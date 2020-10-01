KITCHENER -- Another student at Wilfrid Laurier University has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the school said that the student does not live in one of the school's residence halls, and is currently in quarantine.

Officials said that the case is being by public health, and that anyone who is identified as a high-risk contact will be notified by public health officials.

Back on Sept. 20, the school announced that four of its students had tested positive, as well. All four of those students began quarantining as well, and none of them lived in residence halls, either.

Two of those cases were being managed by Region of Waterloo Public Health, while the other two were being managed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Under the province's new reporting system, public health units report cases based on whether they are the diagnosing unit according to a person's address on health card. Previously, the region's public health unit would only report cases if they were managing the case.

Laurier said it "has taken significant steps" to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Laurier will provide regular updates regarding any cases that have the potential to affect the health and safety of our community," the news release read in part.