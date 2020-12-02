KITCHENER -- Provincial police seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine while performing a traffic stop in Mount Forest over the weekend.

Officers stopped the driver of a rental truck at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and arrested the driver because he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say the driver was in possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 36-year-old man from Southgate Township is charged with three counts of drug possession. He was held for a bail hearing.