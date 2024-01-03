KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Female dragged into Stratford home, assaulted, threatened and robbed: Police

    Three people have been arrested after they allegedly dragged someone inside a home, then robbed and assaulted her.

    In a news release, police said officers were flagged down by a female with visible injuries to her head and face shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Police did not specify the victim’s age.

    Police said they learned she had gone to a residence on Cawston Street where three people dragged her inside.

    The group allegedly demanded she hand over her purse, cash and identification. They then assaulted her and forcibly took the items. When she tried to call police, one of the accused grabbed her cell phone and smashed it. They also threatened to shoot her, holding what appeared to be a gun, police said.

    “After the assault occurred, the victim was pushed out of the residence where she was able to escape and flag down police,” Stratford police said.

    Crawston Street in Stratford, Ont. on Jan. 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Tactical officers arrived on scene and began communicating with the three people inside the home. Shortly before 8 a.m., all three came out of the residence and were arrested.

    Officers searched the home and seized four replica pellet guns, a revolver bullet, brass knuckles, bear spray, $240 in counterfeit money, and one gram of suspected methamphetamine.

    Knives, brass knuckles and counterfeit Canadian currency seized at a home in Stratford on Jan. 2, 2024. (Submitted/Stratford Police Service)

    Police also found the victim’s stolen property and retuned it to her.

    The three accused have been jointly charged with forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of counterfeit money.

    Police did not say if any of the accused and the victim knew each other, nor specify the ages and genders of the accused.

    CTV News has reached out to Stratford police for more information but have not yet received a response.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News