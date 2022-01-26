Federal government gives $10M for search of former Mohawk Institute grounds

BRANTFORD -

The team leading the ground search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford is getting more than $10 million over three years from the federal government, but the group said it might not be enough.

“Maybe $10 million a year. I don’t know, there’s a lot to uncover,” suggested Sherlene Bomberry from the Survivors' Secretariat, the group behind the search.

The group said the equipment and data analysis is expensive.

Bomberry said her grandmother attended the school and so did she.

“I was 10 years old. My two brothers, and my sister was only five years old. Four of us were taken away from my mom,” Bomberry said.

Bomberry recalled staff being very strict to the students. She said when she was 10 years old, she was hit for the first time. Bomberry said she wasn’t alone.

"We went like this and then she went with a ruler up and down and up and down. She just kept hitting us,” Bomberry said.

Bomberry said she is grateful something is being done to search for graves.

“I am sure that there is going to be bodies found,” worried Bomberry.

According to the search team, the search has been put on hold during the winter months. It is expected to resume in the spring.

“When the snow is melted and they can get back in, probably March,” Bomberry said.

In October 2021, the secretariat and Six Nations Police tested out the equipment at a nearby park, before the formal search began.

The group is hoping the search will help bring survivors one step closer to reconciliation.

CRISIS SUPPORTS