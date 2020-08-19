KITCHENER -- A head-on crash involving two vehicles west of Harriston has left one person dead, police say.

In a news release, the Huron County Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say their initial investigation shows that two pickup trucks collided head-on.

One driver, 24-year-old Brandon Cox of Clifford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harriston Road 87 was closed between Malcolm Line and School Road 7 while police investigated.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Huron County OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-310-1122.

Police said in a tweet at around 9 a.m. that they were still on scene and have not provided a timetable for the road to reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.