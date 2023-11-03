KITCHENER
    • Fatal head-on collision under investigation in Brantford

    (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Brantford police are looking into what caused a fatal head-on collision in the south end of the city.

    Emergency crews were called to Erie Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash Thursday.

    A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the investigation is pending.

