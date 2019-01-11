

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in Kitchener.

It happened in a parking lot at Homer Watson and Alpine Road sometime before 4:30 p.m..

Witnesses in the area say a truck was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.

The vehicle flipped on its side as a result of a collision.

Police say the driver was killed instantly.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin have been notified.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area.