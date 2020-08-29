WATERLOO -- The SIU is investigating a collision in Brantford that left a 21-year-old man dead.

According to the SIU report, a Brantford police officer first saw two vehicles speeding in the area of Dalhousie and Clarence streets around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

One driver stopped when police tried to pull them over while the other fled, according to officials.

The SIU says later that morning an OPP officer then spotted the vehicle that had fled in the area of Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue, but lost sight after following it north on Brant Avenue.

However, a Brantford police officer then noticed the vehicle on Brant Avenue, where it became involved in a single-vehicle collision which caused it to become engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the location of the incident later that morning, a vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge, with part of the guard rail above missing.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.