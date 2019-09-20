

CTV Kitchener





It’s all about the fans at the Guelph Storm’s home opener.

The team held a Fanfest event before hitting the ice at the Sleeman Centre.

There were inflatables for the kids, live bands in St. George’s Square, food trucks and contests.

Fanfest was free for anyone who showed up with a ticket to Friday night’s game against the Ottawa 67’s.

The game was a highly anticipated rematch after the Storm swept the playoff series last season to claim their fourth championship title.

A banner was raised before the game to honour that achievement.