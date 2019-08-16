

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge family says external cable wires were left across their front lawn after they called their Internet provider to fix slow speed.

Rogers went to the home to make the repair, but how they did it upset the family and their neighbours.

An external cable wrapped around their neighbour's tree, went across another house, and then across the family's lawn and into their cable box.

"Now what happens if our neighbour cuts the grass and cuts the wire? I guess I have to pay for it then," says Jason Soltis, who lives in the home.

After Soltis posted a video of the wires online and gained a ton of social media activity, Rogers immediately went back to remove the external wires.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected at home. We put in place a temporary solution earlier this week to ensure service continued for our customer and remedied the problem a day later. We continue to be in touch with our customer to ensure any issues are fully resolved," Rogers said in a statement.

Soltis says he was surprised Rogers put the cables up that way to begin with, but is pleased that the issue was resolved.