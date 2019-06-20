

CTV Kitchener





Connor Mackay was 17 when he took drugs that were laced with carfentanil.

The Woodstock teen died days later in hospital.

Now, his family is calling for tougher penalties for those who knowingly deal deadly drugs.

“We believe it’s murder,” says his aunt, Crystal. “I’m not sure what degree, I don’t know how that works, but when people are lacing it with that, they know what’s happening.”

They’re trying to change federal laws and calling for tougher prison sentences.

The family is planning an event at Woodstock’s Moose Hall on July 20 to honour Connor’s memory and to bring attention to what they call an epidemic.

“When we were kids, you’d experiment and you’d go on a bad trip,” Crystal Mackay says. “Now, you experiment and there’s one trip and that’s it.”

They’ve started a petition and are working with the mayor of Woodstock and the MP for Oxford, Dave McKenzie, to get the campaign off the ground.