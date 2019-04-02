

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock boy is one of the latest victims of the opioid crisis.

Connor Mackay, 17, overdosed early on Saturday morning and died in hospital Monday, his family says.

His aunt, Crystal Mackay, is grieving the loss of her nephew.

“To watch my big brother lose his little boy, it’s heartbreaking,” she says tearfully.

She remembers him as a really happy teen who loved fishing, cracking jokes and dirt biking.

Not only is she feeling her family’s loss, she’s angry at the opioid situation in Woodstock. Police there responded to a total of six overdoses on Friday and Saturday.

All of the overdoses are believed to be connected to fentanyl.

“We reached out to our community policing partners and we’re working together to see if there is any commonality,” says Insp. Paul Hess with the Woodstock Police.

Authorities say it may be a new or possibly bad batch of fentanyl that could be responsible. It may be green in colour, and possibly a cocktail of other drugs.

Meanwhile in nearby Brantford, police are investigating after six overdoses led to three deaths.

Connor Mackay’s family is making his funeral arrangements.

“He’d never want his little sister to get ahold of something like this, so he’s going to watch over her,” Crystal Mackay says.

Investigators are hunting for the dealers behind this potent fentanyl in Oxford County.