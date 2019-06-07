

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials are investigating after a home in Wellesley was heavily damaged by an early-morning fire.

Officials were called to the home on Parkview Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a vehicle fire inside a garage.

A neighbour told CTV he spotted smoke coming from the garage and called 911.

Another neighbour banged on the door to wake the residents inside.

"Neighbours knocked on the door and when they saw the flames, called 911 and then safely got the family out," says Wellesley Fire Chief Paul Redman.

By the time the three stations arrived, the fire had spread into the entire home, with flames coming out of the roof.

Officials say no one was injured. The home was completely destroyed and damages are estimated at around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.