

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Fire officials say a family has been displaced after a house fire in the Doon area Wednesday.

Crews were called to the home on Evens Pond Crescent around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say 19 firefighters and six trucks responded to the fire.

They say the family had just moved in and accidentally turned on a gas fire place in the living room, which had combustible materials in front of it, sparking the fire.

There was one person inside the home at the time. They were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials estimate there to be $100,000 in damages, mainly from the heavy smoke.

They say the family will be displaced for the night.